Cuomo: good news in COVID-19 numbers, but not in state’s coffers

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - “All the news on the numbers and our status is very good,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said during a conference call Wednesday.
The governor said five people died from COVID-19 on Tuesday and of the 619 people in hospitals, only 76 were on ventilators.
The state tested more than 62,000 people for the coronavirus Tuesday, 1.1 percent of whom were positive.
The governor again addressed the stimulus bill unveiled by the U.S. Senate this week.
He sent a letter Wednesday to New York’s senators and members of the House of Representatives asking for their help in adding money for state and local governments.
The Senate bill does not include that money.
Cuomo said the state faces a budget shortfall of $30 billion over the next two years.
Without additional money, he said, schools, hospitals and local governments across the state will reach face a 20 percent cut in state aid.
The National Governors Association is asking for $500 billion for all the states.
