Dexter man arrested on assault charge

TOWN OF BROWNVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 32 year old Dexter man faces assault charges after punching a man.
State police charged Dean Bradshaw with a misdemeanor count of third-degree assault.
Bradshaw allegedly punched the mean in the head with a closed fist during an argument inside a barn on Middle Road in the town of Brownville.
Police said the victim, who was knocked unconscious after hitting his head on a concrete floor, was transported to Upstate University Hospital in Syracuse with a skull fracture. He was listed in stable condition Wednesday.
Bradshaw was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Brownville Town Court on September 3.
