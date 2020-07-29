Former restaurant could transform into farmers market

HOUNSFIELD, N.Y. (WWNY) - Shrubs and weeds continue to grow at the Rusted Route Bar and Grill on State Route 3 in the town of Hounsfield.
The property could soon gain new life as a farmers market.
The plan was discussed at a Jefferson County planning board meeting Tuesday night.
While the building itself wouldn't be used, vendors would set up in the parking lot and surrounding area.
Yvonne Podvin chairs Hounsfield's planning board. She says there are just a few more steps.
“That’s the only thing that’s really left to do,” she said. “We have the public hearing, we close that, we discuss the public’s input, then we go over it again, go over what the county has said to us, then we’ll make the decision from there.”
The public hearing will be at the town barn at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 4.
