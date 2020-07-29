Gerald R. DeMar, 55, of Sackets Harbor

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gerald R. DeMar, Sackets Harbor, passed away Monday, July 20th at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. He was 55 years old.
Per his wishes all services will be held privately at the convenience of his family.
Born in Hempstead August 04, 1964, Gerald was a son to David Sr. and Dawley (Long) DeMar. He was educated locally and graduated from Watertown High School.
Gerry spent his career working with several local construction organizations. Most recently he was employed at TOPS Supermarket.
He was a true outdoorsman, and enjoyed fishing, hunting, and boating. Gerry was a member of Stone Presbyterian Church.
Surviving besides his mother, Dawley, is his companion of over 20 years, Roberta Ciavarella. He is also survived by his niece, Ashley (Jeremy) DeMar-Homesley of North Carolina; great nephew, Roan Homesley; step-children, Christopher Ciavarella of Watertown, Randee (Johnathan) Murphy of Texas; sister-in-law, Rhonda (Don) Boshart of Watertown; brother-in-law, Russell Overton of Seneca Falls; and a father-in-law, Robert Overton.
Besides his father Gerry is predeceased by his brother, David Jr.
Contributions may be made in his memory to either Jefferson County SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, NY 13601 -or- American Heart Association, 17 Technology Place, Syracuse, NY 13220.
Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
