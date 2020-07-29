4 more schools reveal plans for fall classes

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - More north country schools have released parts of their back to school plans.
We know what four more school districts plan to do when it comes to learning and keeping kids safe.
Students in the Watertown City School District will go to school in-person 2 days a week and online 3 days a week.
Students can also sign up for remote-learning only.
Special education students and students in special staffing ratio classes will go to school 5 days a week.
In the Sackets Harbor Central School District, kindergarten through grade 6, along with special education students, will go to school 4 days.
Grades 7 though 12 will go to school in-person Monday, Thursday, or Tuesday, Friday with online learning the other days.
Wednesday will be online for everyone.
The Copenhagen Central School District will start in-person 5 days a week on September 8.
The district is able to maintain 6 feet social distance for all grades in the classroom.
Kids in grade pre-K though grade 8 will be in a cohort of fewer than 16.
In the Edwards-Knox Central School District, pre-K through grade 6 will attend school in-person 4 days and then once a week online until September 21. Then they will go 5 days a week.
Grades 7 through 12 will be in groups, rotating between in-person and remote learning each day before going back.
On September 21, those students will also return to school for 5 days a week.
BOCES and special ed students will have a 5 day schedule.
St. Lawrence-Lewis BOCES Superintendent Tom Burns says one of the biggest challenges for all districts is transportation.
“We have a limited number of bus drivers and bus runs and with north country roads, there are only so many ways you configure those routes, so the social distancing requirements will reduce the number of students on the bus which will impact scheduling,” he said.
The deadline for schools to have their plans submitted to the state is Friday.
We expect more schools to release their plans over the next couple of days.
