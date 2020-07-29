No new COVID-19 cases reported in Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - For the second day in a row, Jefferson County reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 185 cases of COVID-19 and performed 12,258 tests.
Two people are currently hospitalized, 25 are in mandatory isolation, 64 are in mandatory quarantine and another 730 are in precautionary quarantine.
Meanwhile, St. Lawrence County reported no new cases Wednesday, meaning the total number of people who tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic remains at 255.
Seven cases are described as active.
Officials said 4 people are hospitalized and 244 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 26,842 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
