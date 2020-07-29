North County Sports Hall of Fame announces class of 2020

North Country Sports Hall of Fame inductees
By Mel Busler | July 29, 2020 at 7:11 AM EDT - Updated July 29 at 7:19 AM

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The North Country Sports Hall of Fame announced the majority of its induction class for 2020 Tuesday night.

It’s another stellar class:

- Mike Aubel, a three-sport star at Lowville who played football and baseball at St. Lawrence. He also played pro baseball for the Auburn Astros.

- Mike Powell, a Carthage product who became a four-time First Team All-America for Syracuse lacrosse.

- Don Fazio, a Watertown and Ithaca College product who played professional baseball in the Red Sox and Orioles organizations.

- Tom Murphy, a local high school basketball coach who spent 34 years at Hamilton College.

- Elizabeth “Bippy” Luckie, an outstanding athlete at OFA who coached softball for 30 years at Sacred Heart University.

- Wayne Ferguson, a longtime wrestling coach at Beaver River whose accomplishments earned him a spot in the state Wrestling Hall of Fame.

- Former Sandy Creek athlete Terri Haynes.

The date of the induction ceremony has not been determined.

Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.