North County Sports Hall of Fame announces class of 2020

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The North Country Sports Hall of Fame announced the majority of its induction class for 2020 Tuesday night.
It’s another stellar class:
- Mike Aubel, a three-sport star at Lowville who played football and baseball at St. Lawrence. He also played pro baseball for the Auburn Astros.
- Mike Powell, a Carthage product who became a four-time First Team All-America for Syracuse lacrosse.
- Don Fazio, a Watertown and Ithaca College product who played professional baseball in the Red Sox and Orioles organizations.
- Tom Murphy, a local high school basketball coach who spent 34 years at Hamilton College.
- Elizabeth “Bippy” Luckie, an outstanding athlete at OFA who coached softball for 30 years at Sacred Heart University.
- Wayne Ferguson, a longtime wrestling coach at Beaver River whose accomplishments earned him a spot in the state Wrestling Hall of Fame.
- Former Sandy Creek athlete Terri Haynes.
The date of the induction ceremony has not been determined.
