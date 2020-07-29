Person, dog escape burning home in town of Fowler

TOWN OF FOWLER, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gouverneur firefighters were able to help a person and dog escape their burning home without injury overnight Wednesday.
According to the Gouverneur Fire Department’s Facebook page, volunteers were called to Little York Road in the town of Fowler at around 12:45 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a vehicle and garage engulfed in flames and the rear of the home on fire.
Firefighters found a person and dog sleeping in the living room and got them out.
Volunteers were able to knock down the flames to limit the damage to the rear of the home.
There were no injuries.
Volunteers from the Edwards Fire Department were also on scene.
