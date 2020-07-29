Popup showers & thunderstorms possible

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It’s going to be another warm and humid day.
There’s a 40 percent chance of popup showers in the afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are possible, along with heavy winds and downpours.
Skies will be partly sunny and highs will be in the low 80s.
Overnight lows will be in the mid-60s.
There’s a 40 percent chance of rain on Thursday. Skies will be mostly sunny and highs will be around 80.
It will be mostly sunny and around 80 on Friday and Saturday.
It will be partly sunny with a chance of rain on Sunday and Monday. Highs will be 80 or close to it both days.
There’s a chance of rain on Tuesday and it will be mostly sunny on Wednesday. Highs both days will be in the upper 70s.
