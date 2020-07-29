Robinson sentencing postponed

CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Sentencing for Lawrence Robinson on one misdemeanor count of forcible touching was adjourned Wednesday because the defendant had been close to someone with COVID-19.
The 60-year-old Potsdam man arrived at the St. Lawrence County Courthouse in Canton for the hearing before Judge John Richey but could not enter because of the COVID-19 safeguards the courts operate under.
Robinson pleaded guilty in February to the misdemeanor count.
In December a jury found him not guilty of one count of rape and two counts of sexual abuse. It was alleged he had raped and had forcible sexual contact with a teen girl.
But the jury deadlocked on a sexual abuse charge involving another teen girl.
The District Attorney's office was ready to retry Robinson on that charge, but then reached the plea deal he was scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday.
District Attorney Gary Pasqua said that under the plea, Robinson will serve six years of probation. He will also have to register as a sex offender, comply with orders of protection, and pay fines.
