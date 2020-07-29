Watertown bowling alley looks to reopen, owner asks people to sign letter to governor

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Watertown businessman is asking people to sign a letter to the governor that would put his bowling alley back in business.
As other businesses have reopened, Pla-Mor Lanes cannot under state rules. Owner Shane Leween wants to change that.
In a letter to the governor, the Leween family says that they have operated for more than 2 decades, have been shut down since March 16 and have only offered take-out food service to keep some money coming in.
Leween is ready now to reopen, set to take bowlers' temperatures, hand out masks, and wipe down surfaces like bowling balls, shoes and counters.
Leween even updated the bowling alley's air filtration system.
"We've lobbied pretty hard, we have a lot of the Assembly people and state Senators on our side to get us back open. There's been a lot of buzz out of New York City and Long Island to try to get us as an industry back open. All we can do is keep pushing and keep trying and hopefully it happens sooner than later," he said.
Bowling's prime season starts just after Labor Day in September and Leween says if they can't get back up and running by then, they are going to have to dip into more of their personal savings to pay the bills.
You can sign the letter to the governor at Pla-Mor lanes now through Friday.
