Crash and fight keep first responders busy, sheriff proud of agency cooperation

TOWN OF LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - At a time when law enforcement is under fire, Lewis County’s sheriff is voicing pride in local agencies after 2 separate incidents Thursday.
The first happened on Route 26 in the town of Lowville at around 1 p.m.
An SUV and pickup truck collided, trapping the people inside.
Officials said the SUV, driven by off-duty county dispatcher was struck by a pickup truck, which pulled into traffic after being stopped on the side of the road.
State police, sheriff deputies and other emergency responders rushed to the scene and got the two people out of the wreckage.
Minor injuries were reported.
While officials were at the crash, a fight broke out between 4 women and a man outside the State Police barracks not far away. Lowville police were called in to help state and county officials with that incident.
Sheriff Mike Carpinelli was impressed by the response and cooperation.
"It's a great thing in our county when we all come together no matter what under any pressure and they do the job that they do and it just makes me very proud," said Carpinelli.
There were no serious injuries at the scene of the fight.
