Deadly Eastern Equine Encephalitis infects horse in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A case of Eastern Equine Encephalitis, or EEE, has been confirmed in the Jefferson County town of Orleans.
County Public Health Service says one horse tested positive and was euthanized due to symptoms.
Results are pending for two other horses, which lived in the same area. Both of them had similar symptoms and were euthanized.
The Public Health Service says EEE is very rare, but serious. Mosquitoes infected with EEE virus can infect people, horses and other mammals, some birds, reptiles and amphibians.
About 5 to 10 EEE cases in humans are reported each year in the U.S.
Five cases of EEE in people in New York state have been reported since 1971.
These cases were reported in 1971, 1983, 2009, 2010 and 2011 and occurred in Oswego and Onondaga counties.
All 5 cases died.
The risk of getting EEE is highest from late July through September.
People at the greatest risk of developing severe disease are those over 50 years of age and younger than 15 years of age.
There is no specific treatment available for EEE.
Mosquitoes are most active between dusk and dawn. Protection measures include wearing shoes and socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outside for a long period.
Applying a mosquito repellent containing DEET, Picaridin, Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus, or IR3535 is also recommended to prevent mosquito bites.
Do not put the repellent directly onto children. Put it on your hands and apply it to your child.
Do not put insect repellent on your face. Wash skin and clothing after returning indoors. Repair screens in your home. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for application.
To keep your yard free from standing water to reduce the mosquito population near your home:
- Throw away outdoor containers, ceramic pots, or containers that hold water
- Remove all tires from your property
- Drill holes in the bottoms of recycling containers that are kept outdoors
- Clean clogged rain gutters and make sure they continue to work properly
- Turn over wheelbarrows and wading pools when not in use
- Change water in bird baths at least every four days
- Clear vegetation and debris from the edges of ponds
- Clean chlorinated swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs
- Drain water from pool covers
- Use landscaping to eliminate low spots where standing water accumulates
Horse owners should speak to their veterinarians about vaccination against EEE.
