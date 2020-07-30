Dorothy Morrow, 92, formerly of Watertown

Dorothy is survived by two daughters: Mrs. Beth (Ron) Cerow of Norwich and Suzanne Morrow of Watertown, three grandchildren Jeffrey (Margaret) Cerow of Mt. Airy, NC, Christina Cerow of Haverhill, MA and Adam, Norwich, NY. She also has three great grandchildren: Emma, Avrey and Nizaiah. Family was a central part of Dorothy’s life. She also has cousins, Philip and Karen Davis of Brasher Falls who were a key part of her life.