Dozens of firefighters battle brush fires near Hammond

HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) - About 100 firefighters from a dozen fire departments from St. Lawrence and Jefferson counties battled two large brush and grass fires Wednesday.
The Hammond Fire Department was dispatched around 3:30 p.m. to a grass fire off State Route 12 in Chippewa Bay. Firefighters were able to save several buildings that were threatened by the fire.
A second brush fire was reported about an hour later, while firefighters were still battling the first.
This one was off State Route 12 on Crooked Creek near Schermerhorn Landing and was only accessible by boat.
Firefighters battled the two fires until around 11 p.m. No injuries were reported.
Responding besides Hammond were state forest rangers and firefighters from Brier Hill, Morristown, Heuvelton, Lisbon, Alexandria Bay, Redwood, Plessis, Clayton, Fishers Landing, and Wellesley Island.
