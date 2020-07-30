Gonorrhea cases on the rise in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gonorrhea cases are up in the north country and health officials want people to protect themselves.
The disease can cause infertility in both men and women and is uncomfortable in general, so health officials urge folks to get tested and practice safe sex.
Experts say using condoms is the best prevention method.
Health officials say, in New York State, sexually transmitted diseases have been on the rise since last year.
In Jefferson County, gonorrhea cases have become concerning.
"So far this year we have 105 cases. Last year for the whole year we had 97 cases, so we're on trend to double our numbers for the year. That is concerning," said Jefferson County Public Health Planner Faith Lustik.
To be tested for gonorrhea, you can visit a Planned Parenthood or Jefferson County Public Health Service.
The disease can be treated with antibiotics.
