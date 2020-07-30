Jefferson County sees first COVID-19 death, St. Lawrence County reports no new cases

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County is reported its first death from COVID-19 on Thursday.
“Regrettably, this is a day that we had hoped would never come,” said County Administrator Bob Hagemann in an email.
As for new cases, the county reported zero on Thursday, meaning the total number of positive cases since the pandemic began remains at 185.
One person is hospitalized, 20 are in mandatory isolation, 48 are in mandatory quarantine and another 776 are in precautionary quarantine.
The county says 163 cases have recovered from the coronavirus.
To date, 12,216 people have been tested in Jefferson County.
Meanwhile, St. Lawrence County reported 1 new case Thursday, meaning the total number of people who tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic now stands at 256.
Eight cases are described as active.
Officials said 3 people are hospitalized and 244 cases have been released from isolation.
Four people have died from COVID-19 in the county.
To date, 27,155 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
