CANTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joan M. Majer, 82, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Canton – Potsdam Hospital.
Graveside services will be held Wednesday at 11 am at Visitation Cemetery in Norfolk. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
Joan was born in Norfolk on April 28, 1938, daughter of the late Glenwood C. and Ruth (Hatch) Brothers. She earned her Nursing Degree from Royal Victoria Hospital in Montreal, Quebec, Canada in 1962.
Joan worked at Massena Memorial Hospital from 1962-1972, was a nursing instructor at Canton ATC from 1973-1976, worked at Potsdam Nursing Home from 1977-1991 and Canton United Helpers from 1991-2000.
She married John S. Majer in Norfolk on August 3, 1963. Their union was blessed with three children. The marriage ended in divorce.
Joan was a member of Beta Sigma Phi and the Zonta Club. She is survived by two children: Stephen John Majer and Lori Ruth Tiernan, both of Canton, three grandchildren, two great grandchildren, many nieces, and nephews.
Joan was predeceased by one daughter, Mary Elizabeth Austin, her siblings: Clifford William Brothers, Clyde Wayne Brothers, Harold Allen Brothers, Vernon Glenwood Brothers, and Joyce Page Bush.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name can be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of St. Lawrence Valley, Inc. (hospiceslv.org) or Sandy Steps (edgeoutals.org). Memories and condolences can be shared with her family at www.hammillfh.com.
