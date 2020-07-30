Joan T. Graveline, 90, of Ogdensburg

Joan is survived by her children; Joanne Seeley of Ogdensburg, NY, Lee Seeley of Ogdensburg, NY, Corky Graveline and his wife, Lori, of Ogdensburg, NY, Pam Graveline, of Ogdensburg, NY, Kim Monroe and her husband, Joe, of Ogdensburg, NY; a brother that she raised as a son, John “Jackie” Bond and his wife, Wanda, of Laverne, TN; she had the honor of raising her niece, Sheilyn “Charlie” Bond Hall and her husband, Terry, of Michigan; two brothers, Billy Bond of Norfolk, NY and Richard Bond, of Norfolk, NY; ten grandchildren, and nineteen great grandchildren, nine great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.