Joan T. Graveline, 90, of Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Joan T. Graveline, age 90, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home.
Per her request, there will be no funeral services at this time.
Arrangements remain under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
Joan is survived by her children; Joanne Seeley of Ogdensburg, NY, Lee Seeley of Ogdensburg, NY, Corky Graveline and his wife, Lori, of Ogdensburg, NY, Pam Graveline, of Ogdensburg, NY, Kim Monroe and her husband, Joe, of Ogdensburg, NY; a brother that she raised as a son, John “Jackie” Bond and his wife, Wanda, of Laverne, TN; she had the honor of raising her niece, Sheilyn “Charlie” Bond Hall and her husband, Terry, of Michigan; two brothers, Billy Bond of Norfolk, NY and Richard Bond, of Norfolk, NY; ten grandchildren, and nineteen great grandchildren, nine great great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is predeceased by her sister, Sylvia Bond Caloren; a son, Michael Graveline; a granddaughter, Tina Graveline; a grandson, Justin Graveline and four brothers, Kenny Bond, Francis Bond, Jimmy Bond, and Amos Bond.
Joan was born on April 21, 1930, in Norfolk, NY, the daughter of Alfred Bond and Mabel LaPlante Bond. She attended Norwood Norfolk High School. Joan married William Graveline on December 14, 1948 in Ogdensburg, NY. He predeceased her on June 8, 2004.
Joan first went to work for Shaderoller then started working for Cedars Nursing Home and later for United Helpers where she retired as a nurse’s aide.
Joan enjoyed spending time with her family in the home that her husband and her built on the river.
Donations may be made in her memory to Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Route 11 Potsdam, NY 13676. Online condolences may be made to www.fraryfuneralhomes.com/obituaries.
