Man accused of assaulting child in Ogdensburg

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man is accused of assaulting a 7-year-old.
Ogdensburg city police say 27 year old Jordon Hooper allegedly assaulted the child during a domestic incident Monday at 400 Elizabeth Street in Ogdensburg.
Hooper was charged with second-degree strangulation, second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.
He was arraigned in Ogdensburg city court and released under probation supervision.
