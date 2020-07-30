Man accused of assaulting child in Ogdensburg

Jordon Hooper (Source: Ogdensburg Police Department)
July 30, 2020 at 12:07 PM EDT - Updated July 30 at 12:07 PM

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - An Ogdensburg man is accused of assaulting a 7-year-old.

Ogdensburg city police say 27 year old Jordon Hooper allegedly assaulted the child during a domestic incident Monday at 400 Elizabeth Street in Ogdensburg.

Hooper was charged with second-degree strangulation, second-degree assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

He was arraigned in Ogdensburg city court and released under probation supervision.

