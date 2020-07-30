Mostly sunny with a small chance of rain

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - From start to finish, Thursday will be on the muggy side.
Temperatures started in the upper 60s and will top out in the upper 70s.
It will be mostly sunny and there’s a small chance of rain in the afternoon.
Overnight lows dip to around 60.
It will be mostly sunny and 83 on Friday and Saturday.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs will be around 80.
Highs will be around 80 on Monday, too. It will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain.
It will be mostly sunny on Tuesday and Wednesday with a small chance of rain on Tuesday. Highs will be in the upper 70s both days.
