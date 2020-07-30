New York’s AG vows to fight any move by Trump to delay election

NEW YORK (WWNY) - New York’s attorney general is ready to do battle against any efforts by the president to delay the November elections.
In a tweet Thursday, President Donald Trump floated the idea of delaying the election because of what he says are the dangers of mail-in voting.
In a statement, state Attorney General Letitia James said “New York will lead in fighting any of President Trump’s efforts to delay the election and deny our right to vote. We are examining all legal options.”
More states are increasing access to vote-by-mail because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The president has repeatedly claimed without evidence that mail-in ballots increase the likelihood of voter fraud.
The president has no authority to delay an election. Election Day was established by an 1845 law and Congress would have to vote to change it.
It is unlikely the Republican-controlled Senate and the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives would agree to do that.
