Paul John Rogers, 56, of Boonville

BOONVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Paul John Rogers, 56, of Post Street IRA, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Emergency Room of Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville.
A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Beaches Bridge Cemetery with Rev. Thomas Ward, Pastor of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Boonville. Please follow social distancing guidelines and wear masks. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
Paul John survived by his siblings, Ann and Rodney Lowe of Rodman; Georgianna Huff of Florida; Kathy and Wayne Hubbard of Lowville, Sheila Rogers of Lowville; Mary Rogers of Glenfield; Earl Rogers of Brantingham; William (Billy) Rogers of Port Leyden; an aunt, Elvira (Teenie) Jones of Lowville; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Paul John was born on June 26, 1964 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Theodore Hilda Cobb Rogers.
Paul was a quiet man with a kind smile and was interested in professional wrestling. He enjoyed watching television, listening to country music, puzzles and crafts. Paul’s favorite shows the Three Stooges, Westerns, Star Wars and cooking programs. Paul enjoyed community events and outdoor activities.
