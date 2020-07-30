Professor: Trump’s idea of delaying November election is ’dangerous to democracy’

“The President doesn’t have the authority to delay the election. That would require an act of Congress. Let’s not lose sight of what’s important: 150,000 Americans have died, the economy is in shambles, and millions have lost their healthcare. It has been four months, and we still don’t have a consistent or realistic Federal response to the COVID-19 pandemic. That includes ensuring the safety and security of our election--our lawmakers should be focused on that response. Americans should be able to exercise their right to vote without the fear of getting sick. The Congresswoman has voted by mail six times in New York State. All New Yorkers should be afforded the same opportunity in November.”