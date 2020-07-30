Reminder: respond and be counted in 2020 Census

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Officials are reminding north country residents to respond and be counted in the 2020 U.S. Census.
Whether it’s on paper, online, or on the phone, U.S. Census officials want you to fill out the 2020 Census.
"There's still time to self respond. It's not to late," said Lisa Moore, assistant regional Census manager.
So far just under 45 percent of people have responded in Jefferson County.
In St. Lawrence County, that number is close to 55 percent.
In Lewis County, it's between 41 and 42 percent.
Right now the north country is low on the state response list.
Officials say the Census population determines the number of delegates for New York in the U.S. House of Representatives.
"It important that we get this accurate count for your voice being heard at different levels of government. That population count will tie down to our legislative districts within the state as well as our school districts and voting precinct throughout our communities," said Moore.
Population also determines federal funding for schools and organizations like the Volunteer Transportation Center. The VTC was able to buy wheelchair accessible vans with funding based on the 2010 Census.
"That funding steam opened up and really helped us to purchase something that would have been near impossible to purchase on our own," said Jeremiah Papineau, VTC Foundation director.
Fort Drum Soldiers who live off post can also complete the Census. Soldiers on post will be counted there.
The census is due October 31, but officials want to get as many people as they can to respond by August 11. Census workers will start knocking on doors soon at homes that haven’t replied yet.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.