Richard W. “Flipper” Axenfeld, 58, of Adams Center

A private funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Cecilia’s Church, Adams. His family will have a celebration of his life at a later date. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to Flipper’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 7, E. Syracuse, NY 13057.