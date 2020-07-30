Three Great Olivia de Havilland films

TCM is paying tribute to her with a day of her movies on August 23. They are showing both films for which Olivia won Oscars, (To Each His Own 1946) and (The Heiress 1949) as well as Gone with the Wind. Olivia won her second Oscar for her lead performance in “The Heiress”- this is perhaps my favorite de Havilland film, if not film, my favorite de Havilland performance. I know the play that this movie is based on well, and it has always been one of my dreams to direct the stage play. One of the most difficult feats to orchestrate in the story is Catherine’s (de Havilland) transformation from shy, insecure, wall flower to a woman who takes full charge of her life and who finds tremendous strength. It happens rather abruptly in the script, so it is up to the actress to “sell it” – here is where Olivia de Havilland excels. She has always had the ability to look homely even though she was a beautiful woman. In the Heiress, she makes an incredible transformation, without very little histrionics. A surprisingly physical actress, surprising, because she was known for her diction, Olivia uses her body so effectively in the film. She seems to have dubious, hang dog posture at the beginning of the film, but as she harnesses her strength and wits, she seems to grow taller and stronger, physically.