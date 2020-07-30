Watertown, firefighters union reach tentative contract agreement

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It may end a long and bitter battle between Watertown City Hall and its firefighters union. The city manager says there's a tentative contract agreement.
City Manager Ken Mix says the contract would settle the last 4 years, a period that ended June 30 of this year.
It would involve a 2.5 percent wage increase to firefighters for the 4 years.
According to Mix, that would have to be paid within 60 days of the agreement's ratification.
The tentative agreement doesn't settle the minimum manning issue.
But Mix says the tentative agreement calls for both sides to sit at the table to discuss that issue after the agreement's ratification.
"We gotta start negotiating the contract for the current year and both parties have agreed we start talking about minimum manning as a discussion item as part of that. So, we're going to have get right back into it," said Mix.
The union will vote on whether to accept the terms of the tentative agreement Thursday night.
Mix said city council has a resolution about the agreement set for Monday’s meeting.
