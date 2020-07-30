2 year old hospitalized after nearly drowning

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - A two year old boy is in a Syracuse hospital after nearly drowning in a pool in Ogdensburg.
Emergency personnel were called to 325 Park Street Wednesday afternoon.
According to Ogdensburg Police Detective Sergeant Mark Kearns, the child’s grandfather found the boy in the water. The grandfather and a contractor who had been working at the house performed CPR.
“Patrolman Ryan Brown and Sergeant Matthew Erwin were literally right around the corner when the call came in and were there in a matter of seconds...Mr. Brown then took over CPR and continued doing so until they could turn the child over to Ogdensburg first responders from our fire department. Our fire department did a fantastic job clearing the boy’s airway,” said Kearns.
He took over life-saving efforts until fire and rescue personnel got there.
As a result of their work, police say the little boy was alert and crying when he was rushed to Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center. The toddler was then taken to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse for continued observation.
