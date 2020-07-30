Zoo New York allows people to feed the elk

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Zoo New York in Watertown is now offering an interactive exhibit allowing people to feed an elk by hand.
Zoo New York has five elk, Aspen, Helen, Juniper, Willow and Margaret.
Every day at 1 p.m. you can register to feed them some healthy snacks.
Zookeepers are there to show you the safest way to interact with the animals, while telling you all about them from close-up.
"It's one more piece to us inceasing our guest experience, increasing our education because were costantly talking about them while were feeding them and at $5 apiece to feed them. it's one more piece to sustaining ourselves over a long period of time.
"I think it's really cool that we can actually feed the animals. A lot of the places you go you can't really touch them, so it was pretty cool," said the Burwell family as they fed the elk.
Each day, 20 people can participate.
Don’t worry about the elk getting chubby; the snacks are all low-calorie.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.