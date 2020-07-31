Astronaut with north country ties set to come back to earth Sunday

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION (WWNY) - An astronaut, who has ties to the north country, is getting ready to come back to earth after spending two months in space.
Doug Hurley is expected to splash down Sunday afternoon in the Gulf of Mexico, near Florida.
It's the first time in 45 years astronauts will come back to earth this way.
Hurley and fellow astronaut Bob Behnken are part of the SpaceX crew that was launched to the International Space Station in May.
Before that we spoke to Hurley's family, who say he's no stranger to the water. He grew up spending many weekends along the St. Lawrence River.
His mom is from Clayton and his dad is from LaFargeville.
In a NASA press conference from space on Friday, Hurley reflected on his mission.
"It was just an incredible experience and one I will absolutely never forget and I will always cherish," he said.
This was Hurley’s third trip to space. Hurley says that the splashdown will be tough physically, but he’s well prepared.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.