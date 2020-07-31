HAMMOND, N.Y. (WWNY) - There will be no funeral services for Carol D. McLear, 78, of Hammond. Carol passed away Thursday afternoon (July 30, 2020) at her home with loving family by her side.
Carol was born December 31, 1941 in Elizabethtown, NY to the late Rolland and Beulah (Curtis) DeGroff. She graduated from R. L. Thomas School in Webster, NY and married the love of her life Reggie on January 28, 1968.
Carol worked as a secretary for Gleason Works in Rochester, a clerk at Edwardsville Grocery in Black Lake, and Acme Market in Ogdensburg. She also worked as a secretary for the transportation department at Morristown Central School. Carol was a former chief to the Brier Hill Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, was a former member of the Cedars Grange 646, and enjoyed playing bowling and horseshoes.
She is survived by her husband of over 52 years, Lewis “Reggie” McLear, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Carol was predeceased by her parents and two sisters Evelyn Cooley and Barbara Manning.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Lawrence Valley SPCA at 6718 State Highway 68; Ogdensburg, NY 13669, or to the Black Lake Cemetery Association. Thoughts, condolences and fond memories may be shared online with Carol’s family at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.