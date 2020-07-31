Coronavirus testing available for all Akwesasne residents

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Akwesasne residents on both sides of the U.S.-Canadian border can be tested for the coronavirus.
St. Regis Mohawk tribal officials announced Thursday that the deal they reached with local health care providers also applies to tribal employees and employees of local businesses, whether or not they’re members of the tribe.
People who are not members but live in the territory are also eligible.
Tribal officials say until now, their ability to test has been limited to people showing symptoms and those directly exposed.
Testing is available at Massena Hospital and at Mountain Medical Urgent Care in Massena and Malone.
People have to make their own appointments, tribal officials say.
