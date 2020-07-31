COVID-19 fatality was elderly with underlying conditions, Samaritan officials say

“We wish to extend our deepest condolences to the patient’s family,” Samaritan Health president and CEO Thomas Carman said in the statement. “We are deeply saddened by this outcome, and disappointed our community could not be spared the terrible realities of this virus. This tragic development is a sobering reminder of the importance of abiding by public health guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing face masks in public, keeping six feet of distance, and limiting large gatherings. We must come together to protect our most vulnerable community residents, particularly our senior residents and those with underlying conditions.”