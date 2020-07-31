5 deaths & 644 new cases across New York, state says

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Many of New York’s coronavirus-related statistics are the lowest they’ve been since mid-March.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo released those numbers Friday morning.
There are 576 people in hospitals, intensive care patients drop to 140, and 70 people are on ventilators.
Five people died from COVID-19 on Thursday. More than 25,000 people died in the state because of the disease since the crisis began.
The state tested nearly 69,000 people Thursday. Of them, 644 – or .93 percent – were positive.
The north country’s positive rate was .5 percent.
Those 644 new cases bring the state’s total to 415,014.
