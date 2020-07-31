Elton “Buddy” Tupper, of Parishville

PARISHVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - It is with great sadness that the family of Elton “Buddy” Tupper announces his passing.
Born in Parishville, NY to Henry and Susan (Mills) Tupper, he lived his entire life in his beloved St. Lawrence County.
An avid outdoorsman, he retained his love of the woods and rivers he'd spent his childhood exploring. For life, he was most content when spending time in nature.
Graduating from Parishville HS around the Korean War draft, Buddy volunteered to serve his country, training as an Army mechanic while enlisted in Korea. He later used those skills to hire on at Reynold's Aluminum in Massena, where he remained until retiring at 65.
Buddy married the love of his life, Joyce Mahagan, in 1968. He remained by her side for the rest of his life. They had a daughter, Sue, and a son, Gary, who passed away unexpectedly in 2009.
A devout Christian, he was an active, lifelong member of the Baptist churches in Potsdam and Massena.
Buddy's biggest joy was his family. An active, devoted father, he was known in the neighborhood as the dad who was always spending time with his children.
He was known for his tremendous generosity and huge heart. He always had time to be fatherly to children who lacked devoted parents of their own, his nickname from several area kids being "Dad #2." He often donated his mechanic and carpentry skills to individuals and churches. Upon retiring, he volunteered for years for Massena Hospital and Meals on Wheels, until his own failing health physically prevented him from continuing. Even when no longer able to physically help others, he never stopped donating to countless charities, including children in need, animal shelters, police organizations, and wounded veterans.
He will also be remembered for his intelligence, incredible knowledge in many topics, and his never-ending love of learning. He never went a day without reading something educational, and one of his favorite hobbies was playing trivia games, an activity he loved to engage in even in his final days.
Buddy also enjoyed photography, working on clocks, woodcrafting, and teaching children about nature.
Buddy was predeceased by his son, sisters Lillian and Bertha (Miller), and brother Fred. He is survived by his wife, daughter, sister Chris, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no services. Please consider donating in his honor to a charity which helps children, animals or U.S. veterans.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.