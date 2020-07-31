Elton “Buddy” Tupper, of Parishville

He was known for his tremendous generosity and huge heart. He always had time to be fatherly to children who lacked devoted parents of their own, his nickname from several area kids being "Dad #2." He often donated his mechanic and carpentry skills to individuals and churches. Upon retiring, he volunteered for years for Massena Hospital and Meals on Wheels, until his own failing health physically prevented him from continuing. Even when no longer able to physically help others, he never stopped donating to countless charities, including children in need, animal shelters, police organizations, and wounded veterans.