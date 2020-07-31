Emory W. Fedora Jr., 86, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Emory W. Fedora Jr., 86, of 308 Gale St., Watertown, passed away July 31, 2020 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Born on December 25, 1933 in Watertown, son of Emory W. and Ada (Haskins) Fedora Sr., he attended Watertown High School.
Following school he served in the Navy Reserves for two years before entering the US Air Force on March 5, 1953. He served during the Korean Conflict and was honorably discharged on March 4, 1957.
He married Jane F. Kimball on October 30, 1954 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church. The couple resided in Watertown.
Mr. Fedora worked at Sicard Industry as a mechanic until November of 1957. He then became employed by Watertown City School District as part of their maintenance and janitorial crew until 1965, he transferred to IHC continuing to do maintenance, and then went onto Jefferson Rehabilitation Cente, where he worked from 1972 until he retired in 1992, holding various positions.
Mr. Fedora was an avid woodworker, he loved to build furniture and crafts, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, boating, camping, and target shooting. He bowled in the business men’s league for many years and belonged to Unicorn REACT which was a group that assisted with charitable organizations.
Among his survivors are his beloved wife of 66 years, Jane F. Fedora, two sons, Brandon and Charles Fedora, Watertown; five daughters and three sons in law, Renee Cook, Watertown, Holly and Kenneth Gould, Moneta, VA, Michele Fedora, Seneca Falls, NY, Lori and James Ward, Clayton, Sharon and Brian Oddi, Ontario, NY; nine grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents a grandson, Michael Fedora passed away in 2016.
Calling hours will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 4th at the Bruce Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home followed by burial with military honors at N. Watertown Cemetery.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society 1 Penny lane Latham, ny 12110.
