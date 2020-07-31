Enchanted Forest Water Safari closed for rest of season

OLD FORGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - They put it off as long as they could, but officials with Enchanted Forest Water Safari have decided to stay closed for the rest season.
The Old Forge water park has been closed all year because of the coronavirus.
Friday, it announced on Facebook it won’t open at all.
The post says in part, "We invested a lot of time, effort, & expense in preparing to open safely and responsibly. Unfortunately, we have not been allowed the opportunity to provide our guests with a safe & fun family experience this summer."
The park said it's looking forward to welcoming guests next summer.
The Water’s Edge Inn and the Old Forge Camping Resort, which are owned by the same group as the park, remain open this year.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.