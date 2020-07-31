Friday Sports: Bassmaster Elite a success on land and in the water

”In all honesty, for me personally, this is my favorite place I’ve ever fished. I just, I just love it here. I don’t know why. I fished my very first B.A.S.S. event ever in 1992 out of Clayton. And I just- I mean, I’ve only fished 2 tournaments here, but I just- I really enjoy fishing here. It’s a neat place, it’s huge, it’s got clear water and the big smallmouth. I mean, what more do you need than that?” said Clark Wendlandt, who finished in eighth place.