Health workers educate mall customers about COVID-19 safety

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson County Public Health workers made a stop at the Salmon Run Mall Friday to chat with customers about safety and other topics related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With malls back open, the department wants to make sure people are being safe.
It wants customers to be aware of different health practices and resources they can use if they think they have COVID-19 symptoms.
It also passed out hand sanitizer as well different materials that passing customers could browse through.
"Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, people hear a lot about the health department, but now they actually get to see us. So, then they're more familiar with who we are and what we do in the community," said Lisa Lagos, health educator for Jefferson County Public Health Service.
