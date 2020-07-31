Janet Roberta Nicholson, 67, formerly of Potsdam

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Janet Roberta Nicholson, 67, of Syracuse, NY passed away on July 16, 2020 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse where she had been a patient since June 29.
Janet was born on November 11, 1952 in Potsdam, NY to Robert G. Nicholson and Caroline J. Nicholson. She was a 1970 graduate of Potsdam High School and worked at Potsdam hospital as a candy striper. Senior nurses encouraged her to pursue a career in nursing when they observed her sweet personality and natural caregiving abilities. Janet graduated from Mary McClellan School of Nursing in Cambridge, NY in 1973 and became a NYS Licensed Practical Nurse in June 1974.
Janet married Paul Montalbine in January 1974 and was a devoted wife and mother while he completed medical school at Upstate and pursued his career as a doctor at Crouse Irving Memorial Hospital in Syracuse. She worked as a teachers’ aide and assistant to the principal at Holy Family Catholic School for many years while their daughters were young and later spent more than a decade as an LPN at Colorectal Associates in Syracuse.
She loved family and friends fiercely and will be remembered fondly for her super-tight hugs. She enjoyed cooking and hosting others and was known to all as “Ma.” Janet also loved to read and complete word search puzzles and followed Syracuse University basketball.
She is survived by her two daughters, Gretchen (Jerry) Dobosz of Shelburne, Mass and Arlan (Brad) Wasik of Millis, Mass; her four grandchildren, Owen and Tatum Morse of Shelburne and Stevie and Hazel Wasik of Millis; three sisters, Ann McGowan and Susan Regan of Potsdam and Nancy Nicholson of Ogdensburg, and several cousins, nieces and nephews. Janet was predeceased by her beloved parents, Robert and Caroline, her parents-in-law, Vince and Emma Montalbine, and her brother, Peter C. Nicholson.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 2:00 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Potsdam with Msgr. John Murphy and Rev. Stephen Rocker, concelebrating. A celebration of her life will be held in Syracuse at a later time.
Local arrangements are with the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam, where friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.
