Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties each report 1 new case of COVID-19

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties each reported 1 news case of COVID-19 on Friday.
Since the pandemic began, the county has seen 186 cases of COVID-19 and performed 12,498 tests.
One person is currently hospitalized, 15 are in mandatory isolation, 38 are in mandatory quarantine and another 681 are in precautionary quarantine.
Meanwhile, St. Lawrence County, with its 1 new case, brings the total number of people who tested positive for the virus since the start of the pandemic to 257.
Seven cases are described as active.
Officials said 3 people are hospitalized and 246 cases have been released from isolation.
To date, 27,425 people have been tested for the coronavirus in the county.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.