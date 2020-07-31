John William Price, Jr., 90, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - John William Price, Jr. of County Route 46, age 90, passed away Tuesday evening (July 28, 2020) at his home surrounded by his loving family. The arrangements are under the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena.
John is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Joan and their children, Melody and husband Kelly Donnelly of Waddington, NY; Robin Price and her companion Dennis Braise of Massena, NY; Paul E. Price of Massena, NY; John W. Price III of Syracuse, NY; Shannon Price and her companion Steve Sanders of Massena, NY; and Lori Price and her companion Vic Jacobs of Massena, NY. John is also survived by his 13 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and his siblings Virginia Amo, Shirley Dailey, Jane Bressett, Joy Franklin, and Rosie Barlo along with several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his grandchildren Rachel and Amanda Price, his sisters; Elma Chevier, Francis Robertson and his brothers; William “Bill” Price and Joseph Price.
John was born to the late Gwendolyn (Jones) and John William Price Sr. in Madrid, NY on July 25, 1930.
He attended Waddington Schools and later enlisted into the United States Army where he served his country proudly during the Korean conflict. John returned home after his Honorable Discharge in 1953 and began his career in construction. He was married to his loving bride on May 13, 1960 in Brier Hill, NY at the Presbyterian Church, they soon relocated to Waddington, NY and started their family shortly thereafter. John was an avid hunter and loved to take nightly car rides to spot dear and enjoy the North County scenery.
Upon John’s wishes there will be no public calling hours or services.
