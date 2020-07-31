John William Price, Jr., 90, of Massena

He attended Waddington Schools and later enlisted into the United States Army where he served his country proudly during the Korean conflict. John returned home after his Honorable Discharge in 1953 and began his career in construction. He was married to his loving bride on May 13, 1960 in Brier Hill, NY at the Presbyterian Church, they soon relocated to Waddington, NY and started their family shortly thereafter. John was an avid hunter and loved to take nightly car rides to spot dear and enjoy the North County scenery.