Lowville woman arrested on meth-related charges

LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A 25 year old Lowville woman faces a felony drug charge after village police said they found “a large amount of methamphetamine” in her apartment.
Kayla Noftsier was arrested Friday after a grand jury indictment was unsealed.
The indictment stems from an April 30 incident where police went to Noftsier's Railroad Street apartment to check on the welfare of a resident and ended up finding meth.
Noftsier was charged with a felony count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and 2 misdemeanor counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia.
She was arraigned in Lewis County Court and released.
