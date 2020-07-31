Massena man in serious condition following ATV crash

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - A Massena man is in a Syracuse hospital for treatment of a serious head injury following an ATV crash Thursday night.
State police say 44 year old Michael Marks was driving the ATV east on County Route 37 in Massena around 11:30 p.m. when he hit a deer in the road.
He was thrown from the machine and hit his head.
Marks was taken to Massena Hospital and later airlifted to Upstate University Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.