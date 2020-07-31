Mel’s Sports History: Robert Mushtare

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Robert Mushtare is one of the top male bowlers in northern New York.
What he accomplished in late 2005 and early 2006 made national sports news.
To roll one perfect game is impressive enough. To roll three perfect games in a row for a 900 series is truly remarkable.
To roll two such 900 series is a feat for the ages.
Mushtare is recognized by the United States Bowling Congress for having rolled two perfect series in about a three-month span, December 3, 2005 and February 19, 2006.
The feat even garnered the attention of ESPN’s Outside the Lines.
Mel had a chance to talk to Mushtare after he bowled his first 900 series in December of 2005.
