Neil G. Southworth, 73, of Massena

Neil was born on October 15, 1946 in Massena, the son of the late Bernap “Munson” and Kathryn (Starks) Southworth. He attended Massena High School, then joined the US Air Force. On April 6, 1968 he married the love of his life “Susie” Judware at the Methodist Church in Massena. He was employed at the St. Lawrence Seaway starting in 1969 where he was a Lock and Dam Foreman, and retired after 30 plus years. Neil enjoyed woodworking, and making things for his family. He especially enjoyed the time spent with his family and his beloved dog Boyd Bear.