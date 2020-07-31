Neil G. Southworth, 73, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Neil G. Southworth, 73, passed away on July 29, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. As per Neil’s wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral services.
Neil was born on October 15, 1946 in Massena, the son of the late Bernap “Munson” and Kathryn (Starks) Southworth. He attended Massena High School, then joined the US Air Force. On April 6, 1968 he married the love of his life “Susie” Judware at the Methodist Church in Massena. He was employed at the St. Lawrence Seaway starting in 1969 where he was a Lock and Dam Foreman, and retired after 30 plus years. Neil enjoyed woodworking, and making things for his family. He especially enjoyed the time spent with his family and his beloved dog Boyd Bear.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sue of 52 years; two daughters, Melissa Makofske of Pittsburgh, PA; Holly Montgomery and her husband Chris of Massena; a son Neil D Southworth and wife Angela of Massena; four grandchildren ; Philip Makofske; Emily Clark and husband Raymond; Nicholas and Noah Southworth; four great granddaughters, Annabelle, Amelia, Annalee, and Alainah; a brother, Gary Southworth and wife Teresa of West Chazy, a sister, Gloria Compeau and husband James of Brasher Falls, a sister in law Nancy Southworth of Washington DC, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother, Robert Southworth.
Memorial contributions may be made in Neil’s memory to Potsdam Humane Society, 17 Madrid Avenue, Potsdam, NY 13676. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Phillips Memorial Home in Massena. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.PhillipsMemorial.com
