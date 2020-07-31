New Carthage eatery ready for guests

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - A two-and-a-half-year project in the village of Carthage is ready to open its doors to the public.
Zero Dock Street restaurant is owned by the Sauer family, who transformed the abandoned Canal Street building.
Inside are a bar and seating area on the first floor. Upstairs is a ballroom that will be used for weddings, conferences, and other events.
The owners hope their hard work will bring people from across the north country to grab a bite to eat with a beautiful view.
“This is a project of rejuvenation and more than just a restaurant or a new business, those things are important, but a symbol of what can be done if hard work is applied to restoration of an old building,” Scott Sauer said.
Sauer says in-person dining will begin this weekend by reservation only for now, although they do offer takeout.
