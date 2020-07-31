NY’s lieutenant governor visits Clayton, gets update on local tourism

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Getting a gauge on local tourism - that's what Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul set out to do in Clayton Friday.
She held a round table discussion with local tourism officials and business owners at the Antique Boat Museum.
They filled her in on how the summer tourism season has been going and the steps taken to keep visitors safe.
Thousand Islands International Tourism Council Director Corey Fram says his organization has made marketing to other New Yorkers its priority this year.
And so far, Fram says they've seen a number of tourists from central and western New York.
"We approached them this year with a different message, reminding them what it is that they love about this region, and then letting them know the truth of our region of how open and kind of low population we are," said Fram.
"We want to promote staycations, encourage New Yorkers to come out here and to have spectacular vacations with their families, and also help our local business owners as we're emerging from dealing with this pandemic," said Hochul.
Fram says he does expect tourism dollars to be down this year.
But, he says if the warm weather continues into fall, it could help mitigate the losses.
