Oscar Levi “Buzzy” Durham, 65, of Gouverneur

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWNY) - Oscar Levi “Buzzy” Durham, age 65, of Gouverneur, passed away on July 31, 2020 at Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse, NY.
Oscar was born in Canton, NY to the late Maynard and Mabel Durham on November 30, 1954. He attended Gouverneur Central School. He worked for 20 years at Farley Equipment Co. and had previously worked at the Natural Dam Paper Mill and also was a mechanic. He married Marcalene Swem on July 8, 1978. The marriage ended in divorce. He married Muriel Brotherton on October 4, 2003 and she passed away on October 23, 2003. He enjoyed watching his son, Michael, race at Can-Am Speedway, and loved watching his children and grandchildren at the demolition derbies. He also enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.
There will be a celebration of his life on Sunday, August 9th at 1:00 p.m. at his daughter Mandy’s home at 1146 US Highway 11, Gouverneur, NY 13642.
Buzzy is survived by his son Michael John Durham and his wife Lisa and his daughter Mandy Sue Wilson all of Gouverneur; his grandchildren, Brittany Durham and her companion David Paige, Brooklyn Wilson, Caprice Durham, Carter Wilson, Macy Wilson and Kaylee Wilson and one great grandchild, Ruger Love. He is also survived by four step sons, Randy Bailey, Timothy Bailey, Ronald Bailey and William Gates; a step daughter, Tracy Bailey; two brothers, Ronald Durham and Danny Durham; two sisters, Ruth Lutz and Betsy Cronk; two step brothers, Jackie “Buck” Tharrett and Terry Tharrett.
Oscar is predeceased by his wife, Muriel Durham; his parents; a step mother, Betty Durham; two brothers, Maynard “Yogi” Durham and Orin “Bub” Durham; his sister, Rosemarie Toscano and a step son, Waylon Gates.
Arrangements are with French Funeral Home, Gouverneur. Condolences may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.