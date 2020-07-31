Oscar Levi “Buzzy” Durham, 65, of Gouverneur

Oscar was born in Canton, NY to the late Maynard and Mabel Durham on November 30, 1954. He attended Gouverneur Central School. He worked for 20 years at Farley Equipment Co. and had previously worked at the Natural Dam Paper Mill and also was a mechanic. He married Marcalene Swem on July 8, 1978. The marriage ended in divorce. He married Muriel Brotherton on October 4, 2003 and she passed away on October 23, 2003. He enjoyed watching his son, Michael, race at Can-Am Speedway, and loved watching his children and grandchildren at the demolition derbies. He also enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with his family and friends.